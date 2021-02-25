Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $58.48 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

