Archie C. Black Sells 18,339 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

