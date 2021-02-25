Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Announces Earnings Results

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

ACA stock traded down $10.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.13. 17,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,921. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. G.Research lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

