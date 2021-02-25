Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

RCUS stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

