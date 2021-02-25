Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.91. 6,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,651. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

