Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE) Shares Up 6.5%

Arena Events Group plc (ARE.L) (LON:ARE)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 7,686,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 656% from the average session volume of 1,017,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.15 ($0.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £34.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.83.

Arena Events Group plc provides turnkey event solutions in Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers temporary event structures, seating, furniture, catering and kitchen equipment, fencing and barriers, interior design, and ice rinks. The company also provides exhibition services, scaffolding, mass participant event solutions, graphics, signage and flooring, as well as cold room, bar rental services.

