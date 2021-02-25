Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.81. Aridis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1,151 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

