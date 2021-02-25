Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $640.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.60 million and the lowest is $629.84 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $523.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $280.26. The company had a trading volume of 585,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,609. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.