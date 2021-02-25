Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $640.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.60 million and the lowest is $629.84 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $523.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,968.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,531 shares of company stock valued at $80,464,272. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $280.26. The company had a trading volume of 585,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,609. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

