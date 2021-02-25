Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 201,041 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $15.69 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

