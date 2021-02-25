Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after buying an additional 4,726,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after buying an additional 922,090 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after buying an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 78,794 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

