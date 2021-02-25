Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $98,000 Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,072 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KODK opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

