Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,775,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,368,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $17.20.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

