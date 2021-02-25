Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.70 million, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

