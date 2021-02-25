Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Upgraded by SEB Equities to “Buy”

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was upgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ARRJF has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities lowered Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nordea Equity Research cut Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $$7.38 during midday trading on Thursday. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

