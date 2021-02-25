Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 22,776 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,845,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 202,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 325,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,585 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1,635.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 165,272 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,294. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61.

