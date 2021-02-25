Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 6,132 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 18.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

PG stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.00. The company had a trading volume of 158,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,290. The stock has a market cap of $315.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.99.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

