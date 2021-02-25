Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 797.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 11,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

