Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,333 shares of company stock valued at $398,025,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.11. The stock had a trading volume of 253,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,131,775. The firm has a market cap of $752.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

