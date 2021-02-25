Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARLO. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.