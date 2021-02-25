Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $88.32 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

