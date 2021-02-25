Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Trading 9.1% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s stock price traded up 9.1% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $84.93 and last traded at $84.70. 773,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 380,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.66.

The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 17.57%.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.27.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.