Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Lessened by MRJ Capital Inc.

MRJ Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.7% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders sold a total of 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.