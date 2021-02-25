Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Lowered by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,320,000 after acquiring an additional 333,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after acquiring an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,166 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,245. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

