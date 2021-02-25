Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.90 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ABG. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

ABG opened at $170.42 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $123,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 793,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,684,000 after acquiring an additional 197,949 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

