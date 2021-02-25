Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%.

AHT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 187,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,496. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.