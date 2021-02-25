Ashley Services Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ASH)

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.36.

Ashley Services Group Company Profile

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

