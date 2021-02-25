Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Associated Banc stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,597 shares of company stock worth $3,031,776. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 758,499 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $8,521,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $6,045,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

