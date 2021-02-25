Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Astec Industries by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Astec Industries by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Astec Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.09.

Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

