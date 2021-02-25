ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Shares Down 17.3%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s stock price traded down 17.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46. 863,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,132,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACG)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.