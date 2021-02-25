Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $359.00

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 332.63 ($4.35), with a volume of 315411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 217.07. The company has a market cap of £460.70 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (LON:ATYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

