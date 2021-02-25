Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (ATP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

ATP opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89. Atlantic Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$323.88 million and a P/E ratio of -14.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATP shares. National Bank Financial lowered Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

