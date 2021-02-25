AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.39)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $55-57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.89 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -1.15–1.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $64.33. 14,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $67.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.13.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,611.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock worth $20,101,556 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

