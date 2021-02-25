Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Has $362,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.34 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.