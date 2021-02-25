Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July makes up 1.3% of Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 1.29% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $29.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28.

