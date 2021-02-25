Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $465.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

