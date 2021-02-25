Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IWM opened at $226.41 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

