Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $205.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

