Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUTLF opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Austal has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.62.

About Austal

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

