Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

In other news, insider Wayne Hubert acquired 595,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$111,358.50 ($79,541.79).

Austral Gold Company Profile

Austral Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in South America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Guanaco/Amancaya gold and silver mine located to the south east of Antofagasta in Northern Chile.

