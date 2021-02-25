Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

