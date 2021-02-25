Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,032.3% in the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.53. 2,485,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.99. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.