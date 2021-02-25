AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,345.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

AZO opened at $1,189.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,181.69. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,577.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

