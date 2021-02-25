Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.92

Shares of Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.92 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 124.30 ($1.62). Avation PLC (AVAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 126,562 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Avation PLC (AVAP.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Avation PLC (AVAP.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.92. The firm has a market cap of £75.99 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79.

About Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation PLC (AVAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.