Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2023 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.42-2.62 for the period. Avista also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.96-2.16 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.13%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised Avista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.