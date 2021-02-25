AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.40.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after buying an additional 4,354,073 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,194,000 after buying an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after buying an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,522,000 after buying an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. 243,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,138. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

