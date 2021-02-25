Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.82.

Shares of AXSM opened at $71.98 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

