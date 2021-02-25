B. Riley Comments on Monroe Capital Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. Monroe Capital has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Monroe Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

