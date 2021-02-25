B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

TSE:BTO traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.89. 2,484,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.75. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of C$6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.22.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

