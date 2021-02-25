Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Badger Meter worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of BMI opened at $109.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $109.69.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

