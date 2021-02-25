Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 60,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

